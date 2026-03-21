The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a $5 bet, and Saturday features a matchup of undefeated fighters in the main event of a UFC Fight Night from the O2 Arena in London. Lerone Murphy, from England and the No. 3-ranked featherweight, takes on top-ranked Movsar Evloev in the main event on Paramount+. Five of the six fights on the main card feature an English fighter. The main card begins at 4 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips instantly. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night betting preview

Movsar Evloev returns to the octagon for the first time in over a year after battling with health issues in 2025, but he's ready to prove himself worthy of a championship opportunity and his spot as the top-ranked fighter in the division. The 32-year-old is 19-0 over his career, including 9-0 in the UFC. Although he's never finished a fighter before the decision stage, he's dominated nearly every contest, securing eight of his nine wins by unanimous decision.

Evloev is likely walking into a hostile environment, though, going up against Englishman Lerone Murphy in London. Murphy, ranked third in the division, has also never lost a professional fight, entering at 17-0-1. The 34-year-old had two fights in 2025, defeating Josh Emmett by unanimous decision in April before knocking out Aaron Pico in the first round at UFC 319 in August. Evloev vs. Murphy figures to be about as elite a matchup as imaginable for a UFC Fight Night card.

For UFC betting, Evloev is a -245 favorite with Murphy a +200 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings. For method of winning betting, Evloev is -125 to win by decision, which is how all nine of his UFC fights have ended. He's +700 to win by submission and +800 to win by KO/TKO/DQ. Murphy is +320 to win by decision, which is how five of his last six wins have come. He's +750 to win by KO/TKO/DQ. Also on this card, Englishman Luke Riley (12-0) takes on American Michael Aswell Jr. (11-3) in a featherweight bout. Riley is a -205 favorite with Aswell a +170 underdog. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.