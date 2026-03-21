Two of the top-three ranked featherweights in the UFC go head-to-head on Saturday in London, providing a top bout to take advantage of the newest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a $5 bet. England's own Lerone Murphy takes on Russia's undefeated and top-ranked Movsar Evloev in the main event of a six-fight main card following eight preliminary fights in the latest UFC Fight Night. The main event begins at 4 p.m. ET on Paramount+, with the prelims at 1 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips instantly. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night betting preview

Saturday's UFC Fight Night card is loaded with top English fighters, with the event being held at London's O2 Arena. The main event features an English fighter looking to hand a Russian star his first loss when Lerone Murphy takes on Movsar Evloev in an elite featherweight bout. Murphy, ranked third in the division, is also undefeated at 17-0-1. Murphy, 34, is 10-0 in the UFC and coming off a first-round knockout win over Aaron Pico at UFC 319 in August.

Evloev, the top-ranked featherweight in the UFC, is 19-0, including 9-0 in the UFC. All nine of his fights have gone to decision, with eight unanimous wins. Evloev, 32, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Aljamain Sterling, a former bantamweight champion, at UFC 310 in December 2024. He battled health injuries that kept him out of the octagon last year. Saturday's main event figures to be one fought at the caliber of a numbered card, despite being on a UFC Fight Night event.

For UFC betting, Evloev is a -250 favorite with Murphy a +205 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings. For method of winning betting, Evloev is -120 to win by decision, which is how all nine of his UFC fights have ended. He's +600 to win by submission and +700 to win by KO/TKO/DQ. Murphy is +400 to win by decision, which is how five of his last six wins have come. He's +650 to win by KO/TKO/DQ. Also on this card, Englishman Luke Riley (12-0) takes on American Michael Aswell Jr. (11-3) in a featherweight bout. Riley is a -250 favorite with Aswell a +205 underdog. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.