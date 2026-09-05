The UFC heads to Paris on Saturday for UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnasse, and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The bonus is paid out across 21 days. The main event features Dan Hooker vs. Salahdine Parnasse in a lightweight bout. Other bouts on the UFC Fight Night card include Fares Ziam vs. Axel Sola and Michael Page vs. Nursulton Ruziboev on Paramount+. The main UFC fight card begins at 3 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $200 in bonus bets across 21 days. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips across 21 days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnasse betting preview

Dan Hooker is trying to avoid the first three-fight losing streak of his professional MMA career and record his first win since August of 2024 in Saturday's main event. He is facing Salahdine Parnasse, who is making his UFC debut and is undefeated fighting in France (9-0). Parnasse is a former two-division KSW MMA champion and has won five straight fights by KO/TKO.

The co-main event features Fares Ziam vs. Axel Sola in another lightweight bout, with both fighters hailing from France. Ziam is 6-0 fighting in France, including 2-0 in UFC bouts, but he had his six-fight winning streak snapped in his last fight. Sola is 6-0-1 in France, and he is fighting for the third time in 2026.

The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Parnasse as the -600 favorite on the money line in the main event, while Hooker is +440 and the over/under for total rounds is 3.5. Ziam is a -148 favorite in the co-main event, with the over/under at 2.5 rounds. Other bouts include Michael Page (-166) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev, Daniil Donchenko (-250) vs. Punahele Soriano and Felipe Lima (-185) vs. Morgan Charriere. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.