DraftKings promo code: Claim $200 in bonus bets for UFC Fight Night, Kape vs. Horiguchi on Saturday

After a first-of-its kind event at the White House, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns home to the UFC Apex on Saturday for UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi, and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. The 12-fight UFC card will be headlined by a battle between top-five flyweights Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi, and all the action will be streamed live on Paramount+. The prelims for UFC Fight Night: Horiguchi vs. Kape will begin at 5 p.m. ET and then the main card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi betting preview

Joshua Van is the current UFC Flyweight Champion following a successful defense against Tatsuro Taira last month and his next title challenger could come out of Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event. Manel Kape is currently ranked No. 2 in the division and the Portuguese fighter has won three fights in a row by way of knockout. Meanwhile, Kyoji Horiguchi has won seven fights in a row and is ranked No. 5.

The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Kape as the -162 favorite on the money line while Horiguchi is +136. The card also includes a light heavyweight bout between Ion Cutelaba and Navajo Stirling. Stirling is the -345 favorite while Cutelaba is priced at +275. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.