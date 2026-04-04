The current DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a $5 bet, and Saturday's UFC Fight Night card on Paramount+ provides another quality card to take advantage of this promotion. Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan is the main event, taking place immediately after a top-10 women's strawweight bout in Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci. The Las Vegas event features a five-fight main card starting at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by seven prelims starting at 5 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips instantly. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night betting preview

Renato Moicano, the 10th-ranked lightweight in the UFC, is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time since 2019. The 36-year-old started his professional career 11-0-1, including 3-0 in the UFC, before his first loss. Moicano is 20-7-1 overall, but just 12-7-1 in the UFC. Meanwhile, Chris Duncan, 32, is 15-2 as a professional and 6-1 in the UFC. Moicano won four straight fights before falling to Islam Makhachev in the first round of a lightweight title fight at UFC 311 in January. Moicano, who was preparing to fight Beneil Dariush at UFC 311, took the title fight on one day's notice due to a week-of injury in the main event. He then went on to lose to Dariush via unanimous decision at UFC 317 in June. Duncan has won four straight, most recently submitting Terrance McKinney at UFC 323 in December.

Before Duncan vs. Moicano, two elite Brazilian female fighters go head-to-head in a top-10-ranked strawweight bout. Virna Jandiroba, ranked third in the division, and Tabatha Ricci, ranked seventh, square off with Jandiroba looking to rebound from her championship loss to Mackenzie Dern by unanimous decision at UFC 321 in October. Jandiroba, 37, is 22-4 in her career, including 8-4 in the UFC. Ricci, 31, is coming off a TKO win over Amanda Ribas at a UFC Fight Night in July. Ricci is 12-3 in her career, including 7-3 in the UFC.

For UFC betting, Duncan is a -130 favorite, with Moicano a +110 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings. Four of Duncan's last five fights ended in submission, three of those being wins. Only three of Moicano's last 14 fights went to decision. For method of victory prop betting at DraftKings, Duncan is +130 to win by KO/TKO/DQ, +550 to win by decision and +900 to win by submission. Moicano is +250 to win by submission, +750 to win by KO/TKO/DQ and +700 to win by decision.

For Ricci vs. Jandiroba, Jandiroba is the -135 favorite with Ricci a +114 underdog. It's -400 to reach a decision, with +275 odds of ending early. With decision being the overwhelming favorite for exact method of victory when online sports betting, Ricci has +130 odds to win by decision with Jandiroba also at +130 to win by decision. Jandiroba has +450 odds to win by submission. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.