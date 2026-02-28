Many of the top Mexican fighters are getting the opportunity to show off their skills for their countrymen with all six fights of the main card of Saturday's UFC Fight Night featuring Mexicans, creating meaningful bouts for fight fans to take advantage of the current DraftKings promo code, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Saturday's UFC Fight Night takes place from the Mexico City Arena in Azcapotzalco, Mexico City, Mexico and the main event features Mexican fighter Brandon Moreno taking on Lone'er Kavanagh in a flyweight contest. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET after seven preliminary fights, which begin at 5 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

UFC Fight Night betting preview

Brandon Moreno vs. Lone'er Kavanagh in the main event and Marlon Vera vs. David Martinez in the co-main event both feature veteran fighters going against younger, up-and-coming fighters. Moreno, a 32-year-old Mexican fighter, takes on the 26-year-old Lone'er Kavanagh in a flyweight bout after 32-year-old Asu Almabayev withdrew due to an arm injury. Moreno (23-9-2) is ranked sixth in the division, while Kavanagh (9-1) is 15th. Saturday marks just Kavanagh's fourth UFC fight, though, and he's coming off his first career loss in a TKO to Charles Johnson in August. Moreno will make his 20th UFC fight, and he's 11-6-2. Moreno had a two-fight winning streak snapped in a TKO loss to Tatsuro Taira at UFC 323 in December.

Meanwhile, Vera's longevity has put him in a position to set multiple UFC records in the bantamweight division on Saturday. Vera, 33, will set the bantamweight fights record (23) when he steps into the octagon, and if he leaves with a win, he'll tie Aljamain Sterling for the most wins in the division (14). However, Martinez (13-1) has won his first two UFC fights, and he's coming off a unanimous decision victory in September. The Mexican, fighter has won nine straight fights as he climbs up the rankings. Vera is ranked ninth with Martinez 10th for bantamweights.

For UFC betting, Moreno is the -205 favorite, while Kavanagh is the +170 underdog in the latest UFC odds at DraftKings. For method of victory betting, Moreno has +175 odds to win by decision, +350 by submission and +400 by KO/TKO/DQ. Kavanagh is +350 to win by decision, as the fight has -125 odds to go the distance with +105 odds to end earlier. For Vera vs. Martinez, the veteran Vera is the +245 underdog, while Martinez is a -305 favorite. All 11 of Vera's career losses have come by decision, and this fight has -380 odds to go the distance, with +250 odds to end earlier. Martinez is -225 to win by decision, while Vera is +500 win by decision.

