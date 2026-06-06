DraftKings promo code: Claim $200 in bonus bets for UFC Fight Night, Muhammad vs. Bonfim in Vegas on Saturday

The UFC returns to Las Vegas on Saturday for the latest UFC Fight Night, providing another quality event for fight fans to take advantage of the newest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Saturday's UFC Fight Night features a five-fight main card, preceded by seven preliminary fights beginning at 5 p.m. ET on Paramount+. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET, and the main event features two ranked welterweights in action in Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly via eight $25 bonus bets. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night betting preview

Belal Muhammad, 37, is a recent welterweight champion, claiming the belt by defeating Leon Edwards by unanimous decision at UFC 304 in July 2024. However, Muhammad lost his first title defense to Jack Della Maddalena via unanimous decision at UFC 315 in May 2025 and also dropped his following fight to Ian Machado Garry in November. Muhammad, the fifth-ranked welterweight in the UFC, is 24-5 as a professional, including 15-5 in the UFC. Fifteen of his last 18 UFC fights went to decision.

Meanwhile, Bonfim, 28, enters at 19-1 overall and has won four straight fights. The 11th-ranked welterweight is 6-1 in the UFC. Whereas Muhammad often goes the distance with his opponents, Bonfim is looking for the early stoppage. Five of his seven UFC fights have ended early, and 13 of his 19 professional wins have been by submission. Bonfim has three submission wins in the UFC.

For UFC betting, Muhammad is the -122 favorite, while Bonfim is the +102 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings. Given their different styles, their method of victory odds are significantly different for UFC prop betting on both fighters. Muhammad is +150 to win by decision, compared to +650 to win by KO/TKO/DQ, while Bonfim's method of victory odds are all relatively close to each other, with KO/TKO/DQ priced at +350 and both submission and decision priced at +450 odds. Other featured fights to watch on the UFC Fight Night card include Brendan Allen (-225) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (+185) and Fares Ziam (-325) vs. Tom Nolan (+260). Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

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