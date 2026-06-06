DraftKings promo code: Claim $200 in bonus bets for UFC Fight Night, Muhammad vs. Bonfim in Vegas on Saturday

The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager, and fight fans have another UFC Fight Night that features three fights with ranked fighters to take advantage of this sportsbook promo. The fight-five main card, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+. is capped off by Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim in a welterweight bout between two ranked fighters. Saturday's UFC Fight Night takes place from the UFC Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly via eight $25 bonus bets. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night betting preview

The former welterweight champion returns to action on Saturday when Belal Muhammad, 37, battles Gabriel Bonfim, 28. This marks Muhammad's first fight since November, and he enters on a two-fight losing streak. His last win came in July 2024 when he defeated Leon Edwards to win the welterweight title. Meanwhile, Bonfim has won four straight fights and is 6-1 in the UFC, climbing to No. 11 in the welterweight division. Muhammad is 15-5 in the UFC and ranks fifth in the division.

Two other ranked fighters are in action Saturday. Immediately before Muhammad vs. Bonfim features Brendan Allen, the fourth-ranked middleweight, against Edmen Shahbazyan. Also on Saturday, Fares Ziam, the 14th-ranked lightweight, takes on Tom Nolan in a strong five-five UFC Fight Night main card. Ziam is 18-4 overall and 8-2 in the UFC and he's won six straight fights.

For UFC betting, Bonfim is the -112 favorite, while Muhammad is the -108 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings for the main event. Muhammad and Bonfim feature two UFC athletes with a history of winning in different ways. Fifteen of Muhammad's last 18 UFC fights went to decision, while five of Bonfim's seven career UFC fights have ended early. Throughout Bonfim's entire professional career, 13 of his 19 wins have come by submission. For method of victory UFC prop betting, Muhammad is +165 to win by decision and Bonfim is +350 to win by KO/TKO/DQ with +400 odds at decision and submission. For the other ranked fights, Allen is a -170 favorite against Shahbazyan (+142) and Ziam is a -310 favorite against Nolan (+250). Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.