DraftKings promo code: Claim $200 in bonus bets for UFC White House, Topuria vs. Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250

UFC Freedom 250 will be a first-of-its-kind event broadcast live on Paramount+ from the White House lawn and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The UFC Lightweight Championship will be on the line when current titleholder Ilia Topuria takes on interim champion Justin Gaethje in the main event. The co-main event on the UFC White House card is an interim heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane. The UFC Freedom 250 fight card includes seven fights in total and will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

President Donald Trump announced nearly a year ago that a UFC fight would be staged on the White House lawn as part of this year's America 250 celebration and the seven-fight card finally comes to fruition on Saturday, June 14. The card will be streamed live on Paramount+ and will be headlined by a pair of title bouts, with Ilia Topuria officially putting his UFC Lightweight Championship on the line against interim champion Justin Gaethje and then the UFC Interim Heavyweight Championship being put into play for Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane.

Topuria won the vacated lightweight title in June of last year at UFC 317 against Charles Oliveira but was unable to defend the title while dealing with personal and legal matters. Gaethje then won the interim title at UFC 324 in January against Paddy Pimblett and now the undisputed championship will be on the line at UFC Freedom 250. The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Topuria as the -625 favorite on the money line while Gaethje is the +455 underdog.

Tom Aspinall is the current UFC Heavyweight Champion but he's still recovering from eye injuries suffered in his title bout against Gane. Now Gane will have the chance to fight for the interim crown against Pereira in the co-main event at the White House on June 14. Gane is the slight -115 favorite in the UFC Freedom 250 odds while Pereira is listed at -105. Bet on UFC Freedom 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.