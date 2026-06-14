DraftKings promo code: Claim $200 in bonus bets for UFC White House, Topuria vs. Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250

UFC Freedom 250 will be held on Sunday at the White House, and you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Use that sign-up bonus to boost your bankroll while wagering on Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for the UFC Lightweight Championship and Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane for the Interim UFC Heavyweight Championship. Those are the co-main events of the UFC White House fight card, which begins at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

There are seven fights scheduled for UFC Freedom 250, including the two title fights and four other bouts between fighters who were included in the most recent UFC rankings. Ilia Topuria won the UFC Lightweight Title last June but hasn't been able to defend the title because of personal and legal matters, which is why Justin Gaethje was awarded the interim title earlier this year.

Topuria is the -625 favorite in the latest UFC odds from DraftKings while Gaethje is the +455 underdog in the unification bout. Meanwhile, Cyril Gane is the -115 favorite over Alex Pereira (-105) as they fight for the interim heavyweight title with Tom Aspinall recovering from an eye injury. Gane was previously an interim heavyweight champ but has never won the official title while Pereira is a former UFC Light Heavyweight champion.

Other top matchups on the UFC Freedom 250 card include Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi in a bantamweight bout and Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight bout. O'Malley is the -395 favorite over Zahabi (+310) and Hokit is the -340 favorite over Lewis (+270) in the UFC Freedom 250 odds. Bet on UFC Freedom 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.