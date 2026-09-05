Week 1 of the college football season has arrived, and now is the perfect chance to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets after you spend $5 as a new user. Saturday's Week 1 college football schedule includes several high-profile matchups, like LSU vs. Clemson and Cal vs. UCLA. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 1 college football betting preview

At 7 p.m. ET, the LSU Tigers will host the Clemson Tigers for a non-conference matchup. LSU scored a 17-10 win over Clemson on the road a season ago, but the program has since fired Brian Kelly and hired Lane Kiffin. Dabo Swinney remains in charge at Clemson, but his 7-6 record in 2025 was his worse since going 6-7 in 2010. LSU is favored by 10 at home and the over/under is 49.5.

In a late-night matchup between former Pac-12 rivals, the California Golden Bears will host the UCLA Bruins for a 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Tosh Lupoi of Cal and Bob Chesney of UCLA are both in the first year at the helm of their respective programs, but they'll have the luxury of welcoming back incumbent starters at quarterback (Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and Nico Iamaleava, respectively). UCLA is favored by 2.5 on the road and the over/under is 53.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.