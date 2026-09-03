The Week 1 college football schedule includes 11 matchups featuring at least one FBS school on Thursday, and it's an ideal opportunity to use the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets after they spend $5. Among the Thursday college football betting options are Wake Forest vs. Akron, Georgia Tech vs. Colorado, and Illinois vs. UAB. Georgia Tech is favored by 6.5 points at home against Colorado, according to the latest college football odds at DraftKings. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday Week 1 college football betting preview

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will open their season at home against the Akron Zips on Thursday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and Wake Forest is coming off a 9-4 season, while Akron went 5-7 in 2025. The latest Week 1 college football odds list the Demon Deacons as 24.5-point home favorites, while the over/under is 48.5.

For the second season in a row, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Colorado Buffaloes will also open their season against each other. Brent Key led the Yellow Jackets to a 27-20 win over Deion Sanders' Buffaloes in Boulder last year. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta this year, and Georgia Tech is favored by 6.5, while the over/under is 51.5 points.

Then at 9 p.m. ET, the Illinois Fighting Illini will host the UAB Blazers. Bret Bielema's Illini have piled up 19 wins over the last two seasons, while Alex Mortensen is in his first full season as the UAB head coach after going 2-4 on an interim basis in 2025. Illinois is favored by 27.5 at home, and the over/under is currently listed at 54.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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