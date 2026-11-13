The New York Giants will host the Washington Commanders for Thursday Night Football in Week 10, allowing you to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium, and these two NFC East rivals tied the first time they played back in Week 5. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday Night Football betting preview

The New York Giants are the NFC East leaders entering Week 10 after a 5-2-1 start that has included wins by three different starting quarterbacks. J.J. McCarthy was a full participant in practice on Tuesday, ending any speculation that a hip injury he suffered on Sunday in a win over the Eagles will put him out of commission. He'll start on Thursday and Cam Skattebo is also expected to return to the lineup after missing last week with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders (2-5-1) are coming off a 20-13 loss against the Rams where there was some questionable decision-making down the stretch. A month after failing to get a potential game-winning field goal off in a tie against the Giants, Washington didn't throw the ball into the end zone from the 33-yard line with a chance to tie the game on the final play. A loss on Thursday would put the Commanders four games back and the Giants would have the tiebreaker in hand.

The latest Giants vs. Commanders odds from DraftKings list New York as the 2.5-point favorite at home and the over/under is 41.5. With Skattebo now cleared to play, he's priced at +125 to score an anytime touchdown. Meanwhile, Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs is priced at +255 to score. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.