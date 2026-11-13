The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass. College football and the NBA will dominate the action on Friday, with top matchups including UCLA vs. Illinois and Colorado vs. Houston on the gridiron as well as Pacers vs. Knicks and Spurs vs. Warriors on the hardwood. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday college football betting preview

The UCLA Bruins (9-0) checked in at No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings this week and they'll host the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-3) for a Friday night matchup in the Big Ten that kicks off at 9 p.m. ET. The latest Week 11 college football odds list the Bruins as 10-point favorites at home with the over/under at 47.5. Both teams are still mathematically in play for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game with UCLA at 6-0 in the conference and Illinois at 4-2.

Then in the Big 12, the Colorado Buffaloes will host the Houston Cougars for a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Houston (7-2, 4-2) was No. 14 in the CFP rankings this week and Colorado (3-6, 1-5) needs to win out to earn bowl eligibility. The Cougars are favored by 9.5 on the road and the over/under is 51.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Friday NBA betting preview

A couple years ago the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks squared off in the Eastern Conference Finals and they'll go head-to-head in Indianapolis on Friday Night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the Pacers are 4-8 on the season, while the Knicks are off to a 6-5 start. New York is favored by 7.5 on the road and the over/under is 218.5.

Then two of the hottest teams in the NBA will go head-to-head when the San Antonio Spurs host the Golden State Warriors for a 9:30 p.m. ET tipoff. The Spurs are riding a 10-game winning streak, while the Warriors had their eight-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Houston on Wednesday. Golden State will be without star Stephen Curry (oblique) on Friday. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Spurs as 11.5-point favorites with the over/under at 219.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.