The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The first full week of the college football season continues with three must-see Sunday matchups, including Washington vs. Washington State, Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin and Ole Miss vs. Louisville. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday Week 1 college football betting preview

The Apple Cup is a 126-year-old tradition and it continues despite the fact that Washington and Washington State are no longer conference rivals. The Huskies are in the Big Ten now and the Cougars have joined the reformed Pac-12 after two seasons as an independent. Washington won last year's matchup 59-24 and is ranked No. 17 in the preseason AP Top 25. It's favored by 23.5 at home, while the over/under is 50.5 points.

The No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will also begin their season against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. on Sunday. Notre Dame was left out of the College Football Playoff and opted out of bowl season entirely in 2025, while Wisconsin has suffered back-to-back losing seasons under Luke Fickell. The Fighting Irish are favored by 20.5 points and the latest Week 1 college football odds list the over/under at 47.5.

That game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Ole Miss Rebels will play the Louisville Cardinals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ole Miss checked in at No. 9 in the preseason rankings for Pete Goulding's first season at the helm and Louisville is No. 24 to start Jeff Brohm's fourth season. Ole Miss is favored by 7 at the neutral site and the over/under is 55.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.