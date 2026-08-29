The first Saturday of the college football season continues with a handful of noteworthy night games, which means you still have a chance to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets after you spend $5 as a new user. Still to come tonight are Stanford vs. Hawaii and Florida State vs. New Mexico State at 7 p.m. ET followed by UNLV vs. Memphis at 10 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 0 college football betting preview

The Stanford Cardinal will host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and it's the third time in four years that the two programs have gone head-to-head. Stanford scored a 37-24 win in Honolulu in 2023 and then Hawaii scored a 23-20 upset win at home last year. Now they'll run it back at Stanford and the home team is favored by 3.5 points, while the over/under is 48.5.

The Florida State Seminoles will begin their season at the same time against the New Mexico State Aggies. Mike Norvell is on the hot seat after winning seven games in the previous two seasons, but he worked the transfer portal aggressively and FSU is still a talented group. The latest Week 0 college football odds from DraftKings list the Seminoles as 31.5-point favorites and the over/under is 53.5.

The final game of Week 0 will pit the UNLV Runnin' Rebels against the Memphis Tigers. Dan Mullen is back for a second season after guiding UNLV to 10 wins a season ago and new Memphis head coach Charles Huff inherits a program that has won 29 games in the last three years. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium and UNLV is favored by 4.5 at home, while the over/under is 56.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.