The 2026 college football season begins with eight games on Saturday, and the Week 0 college football schedule is the perfect chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets after their first wager of $5 or more. Saturday's matchups include TCU vs. North Carolina at noon ET, Virginia vs. NC State at 3:30 p.m. ET and UNLV vs. Memphis at 10 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 0 college football betting preview

The TCU Horned Frogs and North Carolina Tar Heels will both begin their seasons at Aviva Stadium in Dublin for the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Sonny Dykes welcomes 11 starters back from a nine-win team last season and welcomes five transfers with starting-level experience, while Bill Belichick has nine starters back from a 4-8 squad and also added five starting-caliber transfers. TCU is favored by 7.5, and the over/under is 47.5.

ACC play also begins on Saturday with the Virginia Cavaliers hosting the NC State Wolfpack in Week 0. Virginia won 11 games in Tony Elliott's fourth season at the helm and welcomed eight starters back, while Dave Doeren has nine starters back after an 8-5 season in his 13th year at NC State. The Cavaliers are favored by 5.5 at home, and the over/under is 53.5.

Memphis and UNLV are both hoping to compete for the Group of Six bid in the College Football Playoff, and they'll both have a chance to add a defining win early in the season when they go head-to-head in Week 0. Dan Mullen went 10-4 in his first season at UNLV, and new Memphis head coach Charles Huff is hoping for a similarly successful first year at the helm. UNLV is favored by 6 at home, and the over/under is 57.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.