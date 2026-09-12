The latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. Saturday's top matchups include Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee, Iowa vs. Iowa State, and Texas vs. Ohio State in the first top-five matchup of the season. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 2 college football betting preview

The No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers opened their season with a 56-9 romp against Furman, but the stakes will be raised when they head to Bobby Dodd Stadium to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday. Georgia Tech is coming off a 14-13 loss to Colorado in the final minute of their season opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and Tennessee is favored by 13.5, while the over/under is 55.5 points.

The Cy-Hawk Trophy will be on the line when the No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes host the Iowa State Cyclones for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. Iowa beat Northern Illinois 40-0 to start the season in style and Iowa State opened its season with a 38-12 win over Southeast Missouri State. The latest Week 2 college football odds from DraftKings list the Hawkeyes as 14-point home favorites and the over/under is 41.5.

The biggest matchup on the Week 2 college football schedule will pit the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes against the No. 5 Texas Longhorns at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Ohio State kicked off its season with a 56-3 win over Ball State and Texas beat Texas State 59-7. Now the Longhorns are favored by 1.5 at home and the over/under for Saturday's top-five battle is 48.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.