Between college football returning on Saturday and 15 games on the MLB schedule on Wednesday, it's a perfect time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets after you spend $5 as a new user. Tonight, you can wager on MLB matchups like Yankees vs. Astros and Braves vs. Dodgers to boost your bankroll in time for the eight games on the Week 0 college football schedule. According to the latest MLB odds at DraftKings, the Dodgers are -124 money line favorites on the road against Atlanta. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The New York Yankees will host the Houston Astros for a nationally-televised matchup tonight at 7:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees are yet to name a starting pitcher, but the Astros have made a decision and will go with Peter Lambert in tonight's contest. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings still list New York as the -124 favorite on the money line, while Houston is the +116 underdog.

Then at 7:15 p.m. ET, the Atlanta Braves will host the Los Angeles Dodgers. Both teams are in first place in their respective divisions and still alive for home-field advantage in the National League. AJ Smith-Shawver will start for the Braves, who are +116 underdogs, and Roki Sasaki will get the nod for the Dodgers (-124). Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Week 0 college football betting preview

The 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin will pit the TCU Horned Frogs against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first college football game of the season. The Horned Frogs have posted back-to-back nine-win seasons under Sonny Dykes, and the Tar Heels went 4-8 in Bill Belichick's first season at the helm. TCU is favored by 7.5 in Ireland, and the over/under is 47.5 points.

There's also an ACC matchup on the first Saturday of the college football season, as the Virginia Cavaliers take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack. This game was scheduled to be held in Brazil but was relocated to Virginia's campus in Charlottesville because of travel concerns. Now the Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites at home, and the latest college football odds from DraftKings list the over/under at 53.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.