The newest DraftKings promo code offers first-time users a chance to claim $200 in bonus bets after their first $5 wager, and Tuesday's MLB schedule offers plenty of chances to take advantage. All 30 MLB teams will be in action, and top matchups include Braves vs. Dodgers and White Sox vs. Rangers. Then, the Week 0 college football schedule brings us eight games on Saturday. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday MLB betting preview

There are 15 games on the MLB schedule tonight, and two of those matchups will pit division leaders against each other. The Atlanta Braves will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7:15 p.m. ET, and the Braves will send Bryce Elder to the mound, while the Dodgers will counter with Tyler Glasnow. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Atlanta as the +142 home underdog and Los Angeles as the -153 favorite.

Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers are holding onto narrow leads in the AL Central and AL West, respectively, and they'll go head-to-head in Chicago tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET, and the pitching matchup will be Anthony Kay vs. Jacob deGrom. Texas is the -115 favorite on the road, and Chicago is priced at +107 at home. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Week 0 college football betting preview

The season begins on Saturday with the TCU Horned Frogs taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, and it's the fifth year in a row that there has been a power conference matchup in Ireland in Week 0. The latest Week 0 college football odds from DraftKings list TCU as the 7.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 47.5.

Then, in the ACC, the Virginia Cavaliers will host the NC State Wolfpack for a Week 0 matchup kicking off at 3:30 p.m. ET. Virginia went 11-3 last season and lost in the ACC Championship Game, while NC State went 8-5 and ended the season with a bowl win over Memphis. The Cavaliers are favored by 5.5 at home, and the over/under is 53.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.