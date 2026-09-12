The UFC heads to Arizona on Saturday for UFC Noche: Silva vs. Delgado, and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The bonus is paid out across 21 days. The main event features Jean Silva vs. Jose Miguel Delgado in a featherweight bout. Other bouts on the UFC Fight Night card include Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales and Tommy McMillen vs. Marwan Rahiki on Paramount+. The main UFC fight card begins at 5 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $200 in bonus bets across 21 days. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips across 21 days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs. Delgado betting preview

Jean Silva has the third-highest knockdown average per 15 minutes in UFC featherweight history, sitting only behind Steve Garcia and Conor McGregor. He is 14-1 in his last 15 fights, while Jose Miguel Delgado is 9-1 in his last 10 bouts. Delgado is competing in his first UFC main event, replacing former interim UFC featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez, who withdrew due to an injury.

The co-main event features Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales in a flyweight bout. Moreno is a former two-time UFC flyweight champion, but he has lost four of his last six fights. Morales has won five fights in a row, finishing his last three by submission.

The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Silva as the -410 favorite on the money line in the main event, while Delgado is +320 and the over/under for total rounds is 1.5. Morales is a -120 favorite in the co-main event, with the over/under at 2.5 rounds. Other bouts include Tommy McMillen (-142) vs. Marwan Rahiki, Manon Fioret (-258) vs. Alexa Grasso and Waldo Cortes-Acosta (-218) vs. Curtis Blaydes. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.