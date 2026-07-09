DraftKings promo code: Claim $200 in bonus bets for France vs. Morocco at 2026 World Cup on Thursday

The quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup begin on Thursday with France vs. Morocco, and right now with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. and this is a rematch of a 2022 World Cup semifinal that France won 2-0. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

France vs. Morocco World Cup betting preview

France captain Kylian Mbappe and Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi were once teammates at Paris-Saint Germain and now they'll go head-to-head in a second consecutive World Cup. Mbappe and France got the best of Hakimi and Morocco in 2022, but lost in the final to Argentina while Morocco finished fourth after a loss to Croatia. This time around, France are -370 favorites to advance and Morocco are +280 underdogs in the 2026 World Cup odds.

Mbappe has already scored seven times during the 2026 World Cup and after scoring in every match, he's -120 to score on Thursday. Meanwhile, France are -165 favorites on the 90-minute money line, while Morocco are +500 underdogs and a draw is priced at +270. Hakimi has created 15 scoring chances and he's +475 to register a goal or assist in the France vs. Morocco odds. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.