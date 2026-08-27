The 2026 NFL preseason continues with four games on Thursday night, and it's another great opportunity to boost your bankroll by using the latest DraftKings promo code to collect $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user. Tonight's matchups include Bills vs. Steelers and Chargers vs. Rams, but you can also start looking ahead to the Week 0 college football schedule with eight games to kick off the new season on Saturday. According to the latest NFL preseason odds at DraftKings, the Bills are favored by three points at home against the Steelers. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday NFL preseason betting preview

The final week of NFL preseason action begins on Thursday, and the Buffalo Bills are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7 p.m. ET. The Bills beat the Panthers 29-14 and then blew out the Browns 31-7 in their first two preseason games, while the Steelers beat the Packers 28-9 but lost to the Jets 17-0. The latest NFL odds from DraftKings list Buffalo as the 3-point home favorite, and the over/under is 34.5.

Then the Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Battle of SoFi Stadium. The Chargers opened their preseason with a 27-7 win over the Texans, and then lost 41-17 against the 49ers, while the Rams beat the Chiefs 20-12 and then shut out the Saints 34-0. The Chargers are the listed home team, and they're favored by 3.5. The over/under is also currently listed at 38.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Week 0 college football betting preview

The 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin will pit the TCU Horned Frogs against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first college football game of the season. The Horned Frogs have posted back-to-back nine-win seasons under Sonny Dykes, and the Tar Heels went 4-8 in Bill Belichick's first season at the helm. TCU is favored by 7.5 in Ireland, and the over/under is 47.5 points.

There's also an ACC matchup on the first Saturday of the college football season, as the Virginia Cavaliers take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack. This game was scheduled to be held in Brazil but was relocated to Virginia's campus in Charlottesville because of travel concerns. Now the Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites at home, and the latest college football odds from DraftKings list the over/under at 53.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.