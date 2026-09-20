UFC 331 is on Saturday night in Los Angeles, and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The bonus is paid out across 21 days. The main event features Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja in a flyweight title rematch. Other bouts on the UFC 331 card include Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy and Patricio Pitbull vs. Dooho Choi on Paramount+. The main UFC 331 fight card begins at 9 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $200 in bonus bets across 21 days. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips across 21 days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2 betting preview

Joshua Van won the first matchup against Alexandre Pantoja in December at UFC 323, using a first-round TKO to win the flyweight title. He became the second-youngest champion in UFC history while extending his winning streak to seven fights. Pantoja has the most career wins (14) in UFC flyweight history and is competing for the first time since suffering an arm injury in the loss to Van.

The co-main event features Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy in a lightweight bout. Tsarukyan is on a five-fight winning streak and is 10-1 in the UFC since losing his debut in 2019. Ruffy has won two straight and is 9-1 in his last 10 fights after beating Michael Chandler at UFC Freedom 250 in June.

The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Van as the -162 favorite on the money line in the main event, while Pantoja is +136 and the over/under for total rounds is 4.5. Tsarukyan is a -310 favorite in the co-main event, with the over/under at 3.5 rounds. Other bouts include Dooho Choi (-258) vs. Patricio Pitbull, Gable Steveson (-2400) vs. Sean Sharaf and Iwo Baraniewski (-250) vs. Alonzo Menifield. Bet on UFC 331 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.