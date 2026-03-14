The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a $5 bet, and Saturday night features another loaded card to take advantage of this latest sportsbook promo. UFC Fight Night returns to Meta Apex in Las Vegas for a 14-fight card that is underway, with the six-fight main card set to start at 8 p.m. ET. Saturday features a co-main event with Josh Emmett vs. Kevin Vallejos in a top-15-ranked featherweight bout and Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson in a top-10-ranked strawweight bout. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips instantly. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night betting preview

The men's main event features one of the promotion's most senior fighters against a younger fighter surging up the rankings and could be on his way to becoming one of the biggest names in the sport. The 41-year-old Josh Emmett takes the octagon against 24-year-old Kevin Vallejos, who is 17-1 over his professional career. Emmett is 19-6, but he's lost four of his last five fights. Emmett is the No. 11-ranked featherweight, with Vallejos ranked 14th, but their odds show why the rankings don't always demonstrate who the better current fighter is.

Before this fight, No. 5 Amanda Lemos vs. No. 8 Gillian Robertson square off in a strawweight bout in the women's division in the co-main event. Although not as drastic as the men's main event, this bout features a significant age difference as well. Lemon, 38, is 3-3 over her last six fights and 15-5-1 over her career. Robertson, 30, is coming into her own, on a career-best four-fight winning streak to improve to 16-8 overall and 13-6 in the UFC.

The odds expect the women's main event to be significantly more competitive than the men's main event. Robertson is the -265 favorite, with Lemos as a +215 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings. Robertson is a challenging fighter to prepare for, as her last six wins are evenly split with two by KO/TKO, two by submission and two by decision. Lemos has gone to decision in four of her last five fights after her fights ended early in seven of her first nine UFC bouts. Robertson is +140 to win by decision, +275 by submission and +650 by KO/TKO/DQ. Lemos' lowest odds are to win by decision at +350.

For the men's main event, Vallejos is the -600 favorite, while Emmett is a +440 underdog. Vallejos has won 12 of his 17 career fights by KO/TKO, and he has -105 odds to secure his 13th win via KO/TKO/DQ. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.