DraftKings promo code: Claim $200 in bonus bets for UFC Fight Night, Fiziev vs. Torres on Saturday

Azerbaijan has a rich combat sports history and on Saturday that will be celebrated with UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres in Baku, which you can celebrate by using the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. The 13-fight UFC card will be headlined by Azerbaijan's own Rafael Fiziev as he takes on Manuel Torres, and there are several other Azerbaijani fighters who will represent their country live on Paramount+. The prelims for UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres will begin at 9 a.m. ET and then the main card begins at noon ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres betting preview

Manuel Torres is currently ranked fifth in the UFC Lightweight division, but his path to a title fight is blocked by 11th-ranked Rafael Fiziev and thousands of his countrymen at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Fiziev has lost four of his last five fights, but his one victory did come in Baku just over a year ago on UFC's first-ever trip to Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, Torres has won eight of his last nine fights and has been awarded performance of the night in five of his last six bouts.

The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Torres as the -112 favorite on the money line while Fiziev is -108 and the over/under for total rounds is 1.5. The card also includes a bout between a pair of ranked flyweights, as Kazakhstan's Asu Almabayev takes on American Charles Johnson. Almabayev is the -325 favorite in the UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres odds while Johnson is the +260 underdog. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.