The UFC heads to Shanghai, China, on Saturday morning for UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Song, and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The bonus is paid out across 21 days. The main event features Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong in a bantamweight bout. Other bouts include Yan Xiaonon vs. Denise Gomes and Aoriqileng vs. Kai Asakura on Paramount+. The main card begins at 6 a.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $200 in bonus bets across 21 days. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips across 21 days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Song betting preview

Umar Nurmagomedov brings a 20-1 career record (8-1 UFC) into this bantamweight bout against Song Yadong, who has won seven of his last 10 fights. Nurmagomedov has won consecutive fights following his lone career loss at UFC 311 in 2025 against then-UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili. Song is competing in China for the fourth time and is a perfect 3-0 in his previous bouts.

The co-main event is a women's strawweight bout featuring Yan Xiaonan and Denis Gomes, as Xiaonan fights for the first time since April 2025. She is 3-4 in her last seven fights after winning her previous 14 fights. Gomes (26), who is 11 years younger than Xiaonan (37), is riding a four-fight winning streak.

The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Nurmagomedov as the -500 favorite on the money line in the main event, while Song is +380 and the over/under for total rounds is 4.5. Xiaonan is a -155 favorite in the co-main event, with the over/under at 2.5 rounds. Other bouts include Kai Asakura (-455) vs. Aoriqileng, Sumudaerji (-230) vs. Alex Perez and Liu Ce (-205) vs. Levi Rodrigues Jr. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.