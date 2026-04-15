The NBA Play-In tournament continues on Wednesday with two more matchups and right now you can use to bet on basketball or any of the 15 games in the MLB with the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. The NBA action starts at 7:40 p.m. ET with 76ers vs. Magic and Clippers vs. Warriors starts at 10:10 p.m. ET, The biggest matchup on the MLB schedule is Dodgers vs. Mets. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Orlando Magic. Both teams finished 47-35 this season, but Philadelphia won the tiebreaker to earn the home game. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the 76ers as 2.5-point favorites at home, while the over/under is 222.5.

Then the Los Angeles Clippers will host the Golden State Warriors in the 9/10 game, where the loser is eliminated and the winner advances to play the Phoenix Suns for the No. 8 seed on Friday. The Clippers went 42-40 this season, while the Warriors were 37-45. Los Angeles is favored by 5.5 points at home and the over/under is 221.5. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners were playoff teams a season ago and they'll go head-to-head on Wednesday at Petco Park. The Padres are sending Randy Vazquez to the mound, while the Mariners will counter with Emerson Hancock. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET and both teams are -110 for money line betting.

At 10:10 p.m. ET, Shohei Ohtani will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they host the New York Mets. Clay Holmes is the expected starter for the visitors. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Dodgers as -232 favorites on the money line, while the Mets are the +189 underdogs. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.