There are 10 games in both the MLB and NHL on Monday and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins as a new user. Use this promotion to wager on high-profile matchups like Phillies vs. Cubs and Dodgers vs. Mets in the MLB or Predators vs. Sharks and Oilers vs. Avalanche in the NHL, and potentially boost your bankroll while doing so. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday MLB betting preview

After spending his first six seasons in Chicago and then brief stints in Boston and Washington D.C., Kyle Schwarber has become one of the best power hitters in baseball for the Philadelphia Phillies. They'll host his old team, the Chicago Cubs, for a 6:40 p.m. ET first pitch on Monday to begin a three-game series. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Philadelphia as the -186 favorite on the money line, while Chicago is the +153 underdog at MLB betting sites.

In another National League matchup that starts at 10:10 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the New York Mets. The Dodgers have won back-to-back World Series titles and even beat the Mets in doing so at the 2024 NLCS. Los Angeles is the -168 favorite tonight, while New York is priced as the +139 underdog. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Monday NHL betting preview

In NHL betting, the regular season is almost over and there are still a few teams battling it out for playoff spots, including the Nashville Predators. They're a point behind the Los Angeles Kings for the last wild card in the Western Conference, but Los Angeles has a game in hand. Nashville will host the San Jose Sharks at 8:10 p.m. ET and is the -155 favorite at home in the latest NHL odds, while San Jose is priced at +130.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche have the best record in hockey with 115 points and they'll visit the Edmonton Oilers, who could still win the Pacific Division. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET and Colorado is the slight -115 favorite on the money line, while Edmonton is -105. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.