The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. Defending champion Rory McIlroy held a six-stroke lead heading into the third round of the first golf major of the year in Augusta, Ga. However, he struggled mightily on the back nine and now finds himself in a tie for first with Cameron Young. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday golf betting preview

McIlroy has the second-worst driving accuracy (46%) in the field through 36 holes, but that has not stopped him from building the largest 36-hole lead in tournament history. The defending champion is trying to become the fourth golfer to win back-to-back titles and the 15th golfer ever with at least six major wins. Jordan Spieth (2015) and Scottie Scheffler (2022) are the only golfers who have led by at least five strokes after two rounds this century, and they both went on to win the event.

DraftKings has McIlroy as the +160 favorite to win the tournament after three rounds, followed by Cameron Young (+240). New and existing users can also get a 25% all-purpose profit boost along with a 25% prop boost for golf betting at DraftKings. Get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager when you sign up for DraftKings here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.