With the NBA taking the day off to sync its schedule, the MLB and NHL will take center stage on Saturday, the perfect time to claim the new DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Braves vs. Guardians and Cardinals vs. Red Sox are among the top matchups in baseball while Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets and Avalanche vs. Golden Knights stand out from the NHL schedule. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday MLB betting preview

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a disappointing season in 2025, but they're off to a quick start heading into a Saturday matchup at home against the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET and Martin Perez will take the ball for Atlanta while Cleveland turns to Parker Messick. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Braves as -118 favorites while the Guardians are -102 underdogs.

In another 7:15 p.m. ET game, the St. Louis Cardinals will host the Boston Red Sox for the middle contest in a three-game series. Kyle Leahy is expected to take the ball for the Cardinals while the Red Sox have elected to go with Ranger Suarez. Boston is the -143 favorite on the money line while St. Louis is the +119 underdog. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Saturday NHL betting preview

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs are just around the corner and there are still postseason spots up for grabs and teams jockeying for position. The Montreal Canadiens have clinched a playoff berth but still hope to host a home playoff series while the Columbus Blue Jackets are still fighting to secure a bid. They'll go head-to-head at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday and Montreal is the -150 favorite while Columbus is the +125 underdog.

At 8 p.m. ET, the Colorado Avalanche will host the Las Vegas Golden Knights for a nationally-televised broadcast. Colorado is on the verge of clinching best record in the NHL while Las Vegas could still win the Pacific Division. The latest NHL odds from DraftKings list the Avalanche as the -135 favorites while the Golden Knights are priced at +115. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.