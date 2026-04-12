It's the final day of the NBA regular season, and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. All 30 NBA teams will be in action on Sunday, and the final round of the first golf major of the year will also take place in Augusta, Ga. There are also 15 games set to played in the MLB, including Guardians vs. Braves (-199) on Sunday Night Baseball. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NBA betting preview

It's the final day of the regular season and every team is on the schedule and you'll have to keep a close eye on the NBA standings to figure out who is incentivized and who might rest starters. The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Utah Jazz at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight and LeBron James has to carry the squad for the foreseeable future with Luka Doncic (hamstring) out. Los Angeles is favored by 14.5 in this matchup while the over/under is 236.5.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers are fighting for position in the West and they'll host the Golden State Warriors tonight. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Clippers as 6.5-point favorites at home while the over/under is currently 225.5. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

The MLB also has 15 games on the schedule on Sunday and the action wraps up with Braves vs. Guardians on Sunday Night Baseball. Both of these franchises have won their respective divisions in six of the last 10 years and they're both division leaders entering tonight.

Atlanta will turn to ace Chris Sale in this matchup while Cleveland is scheduled to start Tanner Bibee. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and the latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Atlanta as the -199 favorite while Cleveland is the +163 underdog. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.