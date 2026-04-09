There are no shortage of wagering options with the NBA and MLB running concurrently, and Thursday is a great time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to add $300 in bonus bets to your account if your first $5 wager as a new user is a winner. Use it to potentially boost your bankroll while betting on matchups like Knicks vs. Celtics and Warriors vs. Lakers in the NBA, or Royals vs. White Sox and Padres vs. Rockies in the MLB. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday NBA betting preview

If you're betting on the NBA, the New York Knicks will host the Boston Celtics for a massive Eastern Conference rivalry game on Thursday night that tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. These two teams could be on a collision course of the Eastern Conference semifinals and will have one last chance to feel each other out during the regular season. New York is listed as the 4.5-point favorite in the latest NBA odds from DraftKings while the over/under is 215.5.

Meanwhile, Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET might be the last time that we see Stephen Curry and LeBron James square off in the NBA. The Warriors will host and are locked into 10th in the West while the Lakers are still scrapping for a top-four seed after Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) went down. Golden State is favored by 4.5 in this matchup while the over/under is 225.5 points. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The baseball season is a long haul, but divisional rivalry games always have added intensity. We'll see a pair on Thursday night. Royals vs. White Sox begins at 7:40 p.m. ET and Seth Lugo is scheduled to start for Kansas City, while Anthony Kay takes the ball for Chicago. At 9:40 p.m. ET, the San Diego Padres will host the Colorado Rockies.

The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Royals as -186 favorites at home, while the White Sox are +153. The over/under is 9 runs. Meanwhile, San Diego is the -207 favorite at home, while the Rockies are +169 underdogs on the money line. The over/under for that matchup is 8 runs at MLB betting sites like DraftKings. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.