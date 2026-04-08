The first golf major of the season begins on Thursday in Augusta, Ga., and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager as a new user. Past major champions like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau highlight a star-studded field. Scheffler is the +495 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while McIlroy is +1175 to repeat as champion. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday golf betting preview

Rory McIlroy completed the career grand slam last season in Augusta and he returns to pursue a sixth career major championship and a 30th career tour victory. He's yet to record a victory this season, but has registered a pair of top-five finishes and enters the week as the No. 2 player in the world. The latest golf odds from DraftKings list McIlroy at +1175 to win this week's golf tournament.

Scottie Scheffler has been No. 1 in the world for nearly three years straight now and there's no sign of him relinquishing any time soon, as he's already recorded a win this season. Scheffler won the first major championship of the year in 2022 and 2024 and he's already sitting on 20 tour victories in his career. Scheffler is the +495 favorite entering this year's tournament.

Bryson DeChambeau earned his way into the final pairing of this tournament last year and went on to record a career-best t-5th finish in the event despite a tough fourth round. The two-time major champion has been top-six in this event two years in a row after missing the cut the previous two seasons and he's +1050 this week. Get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.