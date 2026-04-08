Golf season is in full swing and the first major championship of the year begins in Augusta, Ga. on Thursday, making now the best time to get the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager as a new user. The first golf major is invitation only and there are 91 players in the field, including defending champion Rory McIlroy and runner-up Justin Rose. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday golf betting preview

Scottie Scheffler is a four-time major champion and he'll have a chance to become the sixth golfer in history to win the year's first major three times before his 30th birthday this season. Scheffler captured his 20th career tour victory earlier this season and is the +495 favorite in this week's golf odds from DraftKings after four consecutive top-10 finishes in Augusta.

Meanwhile, McIlroy completed the career grand slam when he won the first major championship of last season, becoming the sixth golf in history to do so. Now he hopes to become the first player to win this event two years in a row since Tiger Woods did it in 2001 and 2002. He's listed at +1175 to go back-to-back.

Justin Rose was the runner-up last year for the third time in his career, having previously done so in 2015 and 2017. He's a 27-time winner around the world and is seeking his second career major championship at age 45. Rose is listed at +3500 on this week's golf odds board. Get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.