Spring is upon us and the first major championship of the golf season began in Augusta, Ga. on Thursday, making now the best time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager as a new user. Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm have won the first golf major of the season over the last three years and they're all among the favorites to win again in 2026. You can live bet golf even after the tournament starts. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday golf betting preview

In 2023, Jon Rahm won in Augusta to become a two-time major champion and he's playing great golf entering the year's first major championship. He's finished top five in each of his last five starts and could be primed to join the ranks of two-time winners of this event. The golf odds from DraftKings listed Rahm at +900 entering this week.

Scottie Scheffler sandwiched a pair of wins around Rahm's win that year, taking down this tournament in 2022 and 2024. He's No. 1 in the world and collected his 20th career tour win earlier this season. Scheffler also finished t-10th and solo fourth in this event in 2023 and 2025, so he's dialed in on this course and that's why he closed as the +510 favorite.

Rory McIlroy needed 10 tries to become the sixth golfer in history to complete the career grand slam last year. He had six top-10 finishes in Augusta during that span, but finally got the monkey off his back after beating Justin Rose in a playoff in 2025. He closed +1175 this week and Rose closed at +3500 after recording his third runner-up finish in this tournament last season. Sam Burns shot 5-under in his opening round to move up to +1175 in the live odds at DraftKings. Get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.