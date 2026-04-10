Friday is one of the rare days where all 30 NBA teams and all 30 MLB teams will be in action, making it the perfect opportunity to claim the latest DraftKings promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly if your first $5 wager wins. High-profile matchups include Knicks vs. Raptors and Nuggets vs. Thunder in the NBA and Mariners vs. Astros and Dodgers vs. Rangers in the MLB. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday NBA betting preview

The NBA is syncing up its schedule for the end of the season before the start of the NBA play-in tournament on Tuesday and there are some big matchups in both conference on Friday. The New York Knicks will host the Toronto Raptors and both teams are fighting to hold on to their respective positions in the East. The Knicks are favored by 6.5 at home while the over/under is currently listed at 220.5 points at NBA betting sites like DraftKings.

Then two of the best in the West will tango at 9 p.m. ET with the Denver Nuggets hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are both NBA MVPs who have led their franchises to championships and both figure to be in the title hunt again this year. The Nuggets are favored by 11.5 at home while the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the over/under at 231.5. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Friday MLB betting preview

The baseball season is a long haul, but divisional rivalry games always have added intensity. We'll see a pair on Thursday night. Royals vs. White Sox begins at 7:40 p.m. ET and Seth Lugo is scheduled to start for Kansas City, while Anthony Kay takes the ball for Chicago. At 9:40 p.m. ET, the San Diego Padres will host the Colorado Rockies.

The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Royals as -181 favorites at home, while the White Sox are +149. The over/under is 8 runs. Meanwhile, San Diego is the -186 favorite at home, while the Rockies are +153 underdogs on the money line. The over/under for that matchup is 8 runs at MLB betting sites like DraftKings. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.