The NBA play-in tournament begins on Tuesday, and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins as a new user. Use it on Hornets vs. Heat, Suns vs. Trail Blazers, or any of the 15 games on the MLB schedule. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The 2026 NBA Playoffs begin on Saturday and four teams in each conference will battle for the last two spots in the East and the West during the NBA play-in tournament. Action begins on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. ET with the Charlotte Hornets hosting the Miami Heat in the 9/10 game, with the winner going on to face the loser of the 7/8 game for the final spot in the East. Charlotte is favored by 5.5 at home while the over/under is currently 228.5 points.

Then in the 7/8 game in the West, the Phoenix Suns will host the Portland Trail Blazers for a 10:10 p.m. ET tipoff. The winner will become the No. 7 seed in the West while the loser gets one more bite at the apple against the 9/10 winner. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Phoenix as the 3.5-point favorite and the over/under is 217.5 points. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

All 30 teams in the MLB are scheduled to play on Tuesday night, including White Sox vs. Rays at 7:40 p.m. ET. Chicago's top pitching prospect Noah Schultz will make his MLB debut in that matchup while two-time all-star Shane McClanahan will take the ball for Tampa Bay for his third start of the year after missing the last two seasons with an injury. The Rays are -143 favorites on the money line while the White Sox are +119 home underdogs.

Then the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the New York Mets at 10:10 p.m. ET and both teams will have their aces on the mound. Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the ball for the Dodgers while Nolan McLean gets the start for the Mets. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as the -207 home favorite while New York is +169 on the money line. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.