The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. Defending champion Rory McIlroy entered the second round as the co-leader, and he has taken solo possession of first place early in the second round. Round 2 continues on Friday afternoon, and you can live bet golf all weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday golf betting preview

McIlroy is known for getting off to strong starts in major championships, as he has the most career opening rounds of 67 or better (15) ever. This is his seventh time leading or co-leading a major after the first round and his second time in Augusta, Ga. He is trying to become the third golfer to win back-to-back titles at this course.

DraftKings has McIlroy as the -112 favorite to win it all after his first four holes of the second round, followed by Justin Rose (+990) and Patrick Reed (13-1). New and existing users can also get a 25% all-purpose profit boost along with a 25% prop boost for golf betting at DraftKings. Get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager when you sign up for DraftKings here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.