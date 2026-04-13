The NBA play-in tournament begins tomorrow, but you can bet on MLB and NHL on Monday to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offering new users $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. Top matchups on Monday will include Phillies vs. Cubs, Dodgers vs. Mets, Predators vs. Sharks, and Oilers vs. Avalanche. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday MLB betting preview

There are 10 games in Major League Baseball on Monday at MLB betting sites, including a nationally televised NL matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park and Christopher Sanchez will be on the mound for the Phillies, while the Cubs give the nod to Javier Assad. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Philadelphia as the -194 favorite, while Chicago is +159 on the money line.

Also in the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the New York Mets at 10:10 p.m. ET. Justin Wrobleski is the listed starter for the Dodgers, while the Mets will turn to David Pederson. Los Angeles is the -186 favorite on the money line, while New York is priced at +153. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Monday NHL betting preview

In NHL betting, the regular season is almost over and there are still a few teams battling it out for playoff spots, including the Nashville Predators. They're a point behind the Los Angeles Kings for the last wild card in the Western Conference, but Los Angeles has a game in hand. Nashville will host the San Jose Sharks at 8:10 p.m. ET and is the -155 favorite at home in the latest NHL odds, while San Jose is priced at +130.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche have the best record in hockey with 115 points and they'll visit the Edmonton Oilers, who could still win the Pacific Division. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET and Colorado is the slight -115 favorite on the money line, while Edmonton is -105. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.