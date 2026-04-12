The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, and fight fans have a championship bout they can wager on to take advantage of this promotion for Saturday's UFC 327 card on Paramount+. Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg go head-to-head for the light heavyweight title, which was vacated by Alex Pereira, who is fighting for the heavyweight title at UFC 250 at the White House. UFC 327 takes place from the Kaseya Center in Miami with a five-fight main card set to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. First bet has minimum odds requirements of -500, and the bet must settle by May 3. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5. If your bet wins, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of 12 (twelve) $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC 327 betting preview

Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg are the second and third-ranked light heavyweights, respectively, in the UFC behind vacated champion Alex Pereira, who is going for the heavyweight title. Prochazka is a former light heavyweight champion, having defeated Glover Teixeira via submission at UFC 275 in June 2022. But he lost his first title defense to Pereira and a rematch against the champ. Prochazka is 6-2 in the UFC, and he's won 18 straight fights against fighters other than Pereira. Prochazka, 33, is 32-5-1 as a professional.

Meanwhile, Ulberg has largely dominated since moving from kickboxing to full-time MMA. Ulberg, 35, is 10-1 in the UFC and has won nine straight fights. Most recently, he knocked out Dominick Reyes in the first round in September during a UFC Fight Night event after back-to-back unanimous decision victories. Saturday will be Ulberg's first MMA title fight.

For UFC betting, Prochazka vs. Ulberg is -110 both ways in the latest UFC 327 odds at DraftKings. Neither fighter goes to decision often, with seven of Prochazka's eight career UFC fights ending early, and seven of Ulberg's 11 UFC fights doing the same. Prochazka vs. Ulberg has -300 odds to end early, with +250 odds to go the distance. For method of victory prop betting, Prochazka has +140 odds to win by KO/TKO/DQ, with Ulberg at +175 odds. Ulberg is +500 to win by decision, with Prochazka at +650 to win by decision for online sports betting on UFC 327.

The co-main event is also in the light heavyweight division, featuring sixth-ranked Azamat Murzakanov as a -238 favorite against 15th-ranked Paulo Costa, a +195 underdog. Murzakanov is +165 to win by decision and +200 to win by KO/TKO/DQ and Costa is +380 to win by KO/TKO/DQ and +500 to win by decision. Bet on UFC 327 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.