The first numbered UFC card in more than a month takes place on Saturday, April 11, from Miami, giving fight fans another golden opportunity to take advantage of the newest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The vacated light heavyweight title is on the line Saturday when Jiri Prochazka takes on Carlos Ulberg in the main event on Paramount+. Prochazka, 33, is a former light heavyweight champion, while Ulberg, 35, is competing in his first title fight. The UFC 327 card features a five-fight main card, four preliminaries and three early prelims. The early prelims start at 5:30 p.m. ET, preliminaries at 7 p.m. ET and the main card at 9 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. First bet has minimum odds requirements of -500, and the bet must settle by May 3. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5. If your bet wins, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of 12 (twelve) $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC 327 betting preview

Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg have been fighters the majority of their adult lives, although in different ways for the bulk of it. Prochazka, 33, has been focused on MMA only as a professional since 2012. Ulberg, 35, spent 2016-2019 mostly kickboxing before returning to MMA and UFC through Dana White's Contender Series in 2020. Ulberg is 14-1 as a professional, including 10-1 in the UFC, and a winner of nine straight fights. Ulberg is coming off a first-round knockout win over Dominick Reyes in September in a UFC Fight Night event.

Prochazka (32-5-1) is a former light heavyweight champion, submitting Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in June 2022 before losing his first title defense to Alex Pereira in November 2023. He followed that loss with a win before losing to Pereira a second time for the belt at UFC 303 in June 2024. Prochazka is 6-2 in the UFC with his only losses coming to Pereira, and he's won 18 straight fights against competitors not named Alex Pereira. Prochazka's last five fights have ended via KO/TKO, winning two straight, including a third-round TKO over Khalil Rountree Jr. in October 2025 in his most recent fight.

For UFC betting, Ulberg is a -112 favorite, with Prochazka a -108 underdog in the latest UFC 327 odds at DraftKings. Seven of Ulberg's 11 career UFC fights have ended by KO/TKO, and seven of eight of Prochazka's UFC fights have ended by KO/TKO, including five straight. With that, both fighters' lowest odds for method of victory prop betting are KO/TKO/DQ, with Prochazka at +140 odds and Ulberg at +175 odds. Ulberg is +500 to win by decision, with Prochazka at +650 to win by decision for online sports betting on UFC 327. The co-main event is also in the light heavyweight division, with sixth-ranked Azamat Murzakanov a -250 favorite and 15th-ranked Paulo Costa a +205 underdog. Bet on UFC 327 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.