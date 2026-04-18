After a wild UFC 327 last week, the UFC continues with another solid UFC Fight Night Card from Canada, providing quality contests to take advantage of the newest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Each of the final four fights on the six-fight main card features a fighter from Canada, including the main event when Canadian Mike Malott takes on Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout on Paramount+. Saturday's main card begins at 8 p.m. ET from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, preceded by seven preliminary fights at 5 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. First bet has minimum odds requirements of -500, and the bet must settle by May 3. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5. If your bet wins, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of 12 (twelve) $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night betting preview

Malott, 34, had no professional MMA fights from February 2017 until his return in December 2020, but he's been a major force in the welterweight division since coming back. Malott is 13-2-1 all time, including 8-1 since his return, with seven of those being official UFC fights. Malott is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland at a UFC Fight Night in October for his third straight win. His six UFC wins are evenly spread out with two by decision, two by submission and two by KO/TKO.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns, 39, has been a staple in the MMA world since his debut in 2012. Burns is 22-9 all-time and 15-9 in the UFC. But Burns enters on a four-fight losing streak, most recently falling to Michael Morales by TKO in the first round of a UFC Fight Night in May. His last win was in April 2023.

For UFC betting, Malott is a -278 favorite, while Burns is a +225 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings. Burns' last four losses have been evenly split by KO/TKO and decision, and for method of victory prop betting, Malott is -135 to win by KO/TKO/DQ, +550 to win by decision and +650 to win by submission. Burns is +600 to win by submission, which he's done nine times in his career. Saturday also features Charles Jourdain (-135) vs. Kyler Phillips (+114) and Mandel Nallo (-175) vs. Jai Herbert (+145) for online sports betting at UFC Fight Night options. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.