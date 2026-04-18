The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, and after some jaw-dropping fights at last weekend's UFC 327, the action returns to the octagon Saturday with a UFC Fight Night on Paramount+. The latest UFC Fight Night card takes place from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, and there will be plenty of local talent on display during the six-fight main card, preceded by seven preliminary fights. The main event features two veteran welterweight fighters trending in opposite directions, with Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott. Burns has lost four straight, while Malott is 6-1 in the UFC. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. First bet has minimum odds requirements of -500, and the bet must settle by May 3. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5. If your bet wins, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of 12 (twelve) $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night betting preview

Malott, a 34-year-old Canadian fighter, is 13-2-1 all-time, including 8-1 since taking more than 40 months off from MMA between 2017 and 2020. His return quickly led to his UFC debut, and Malott is 6-1 in the promotion, including three straight wins. Malott defeated Kevin Holland via unanimous decision at a UFC Fight Night in October in his most recent contest. Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns, 39, has lost four straight fights and hasn't won since April 2023. Burns is 22-9 all-time and 15-9 in the UFC.

Before Malott vs. Burns, Canadian Charles Jourdain takes on American Kyler Phillips in a bantamweight bout. Jourdain, 30, is 17-8-1 and Phillips, 30, is 12-4 as professionals. Jourdain is coming off back-to-back submission victories, while Phillips is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision losses. Phillips is 6-3 in the UFC, while Jourdain is 8-7-1 in his UFC career.

For UFC betting, Malott is a -270 favorite, while Burns is a +220 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings. His six UFC wins are evenly divided with two each by submission, decision and KO/TKO. For method of victory prop betting, his lowest odds come to win by KO/TKO/DQ at -135, which is how Burns has lost two of his last three fights. Jourdain is a -135 favorite over Phillips (+114) for online sports betting on UFC Fight Night. Despite his last two wins coming by submission, he's +600 to extend that finish streak to three, while having +175 odds to win by decision and +400 odds to win by KO/TKO/DQ. Phillips is +250 to win by decision. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.