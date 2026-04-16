Right now, with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins and the NBA Play-In tournament games on Wednesday are the perfect time to take advantage. The NBA doubleheader continues with Clippers vs. Warriors at 10 p.m. ET and Dodgers vs. Mets in Major League Baseball at 10:10 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

In the 9/10 matchup out West, the Los Angeles Clippers (42-40) will host the Golden State Warriors (37-45) for a 10:10 p.m. ET tipoff. Los Angeles has won nine of its last 10 head-to-head matchups with Golden State and is 9-1 against the spread during that span. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Clippers as 5.5-point favorites at home, while the over/under is 220.5. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

At 10:10 p.m. ET, Shohei Ohtani will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they host the New York Mets. Clay Holmes is the expected starter for the visitors. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Dodgers as -232 favorites on the money line, while the Mets are the +189 underdogs. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.