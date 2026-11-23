Monday Night Football is your last chance in NFL Week 11 to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets for NFL betting and three free months of NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. Tonight the Washington Commanders (3-5-1) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at FedEx Field. Claim your DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Get started here:

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. New users also receive one promo code to redeem a three-month NBA League Pass subscription, courtesy of DraftKings

Monday Night Football betting preview

Dan Quinn's seat was arguably the hottest in the NFL heading into a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Giants last week, but a 24-21 win put the Commanders back into the fringe of the NFC East title race. Now Washington looks to build upon that momentum with 11 days of rest against one of the best in the AFC. Jayden Daniels threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns in the win over New York and the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year will need another strong performance to keep pace with the NFL's hottest offense.

Cincinnati enters Week 11 on a five-game winning streak and the Bengals are averaging a staggering 36.2 points per game. Joe Burrow has emerged as the NFL MVP frontrunner (-125 on DraftKings) by throwing for 1,624 yards and 20 touchdowns with only three interceptions during that span and he had his second 400-yard game in three weeks in a win over the Steelers on Sunday. The Cincinnati defense also ranks 10th in the NFL in points allowed with Dexter Lawrence anchoring a rebuild offensive line.

The latest Commanders vs. Bengals odds from DraftKings list Cincinnati as the 6.5-point favorite on the road and the over/under is 54.5. Ja'Marr Chase has had at least 10 catches for 140 yards in each of his last three games and his over/under for total receiving yards is 93.5. Find that and hundreds of other NFL player props for Monday Night Football on DraftKings. Get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.