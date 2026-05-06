The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager, and Wednesday is the perfect time to claim this sign-up offer. The 2026 NBA Playoffs, 2026 NHL Playoffs, and the MLB will all run concurrently on Wednesday, giving you matchups like Knicks vs. 76ers, Spurs vs. Timberwolves and Yankees vs. Rangers to take advantage. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The New York Knicks have won their last two games by a combined 90 points and they'll look to keep the momentum going in Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden and the latest NBA odds list New York as the 6.5-point favorite while the over/under is 215.5.

Then we'll also get Game 2 of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals tonight. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET and Ayo Dosunmu is questionable after missing Minnesota's Game 1 win with a calf injury. San Antonio is favored by 9.5 at home while the over/under is currently 215.5 points. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The New York Yankees have the best record in the American League at 24-12 and they'll host the Texas Rangers (16-18) for a 7:05 p.m. ET first pitch on Wednesday. Aaron Judge and Ben Rice are both putting up MVP-caliber numbers in the early going for New York while Texas is still waiting for its offensive to come alive. The Yankees are the -207 favorites at home while the latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Rangers as +169 underdogs.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs (23-12) have the second-best record in the National League and they'll host the Cincinnati Reds (20-15) on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET and Collin Rea will start for the Cubs while Brady Singer is the expected starter for the Reds. Chicago is the -181 favorite at home while Cincinnati is the +149 underdog. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.