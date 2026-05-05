Between the NBA playoffs, the NHL playoffs, and the MLB, there is no shortage of options for using the latest DraftKings promo code offering new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager on Tuesday. Use it to wager on matchups like Pistons vs. Cavaliers and Thunder vs. Lakers in the NBA or Cubs vs. Reds and Giants vs. Padres in the MLB. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers both survived seven-game series in the first round, and now they'll lock horns in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Tipoff for Game 1 is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, and both teams enter with clean injury reports. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Pistons as 3.5-point home favorites while the over/under is 215.5.

Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers will also take place on Tuesday. The Thunder swept the Suns in the first round while the Lakers beat the Rockets in six games. Oklahoma City is favored by 15.5 at home, and the over/under is currently 213.5 points. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The NL Central has been the most competitive division in baseball thus far, with all five teams at .500 or better, and the Chicago Cubs (23-12) will host the Cincinnati Reds (20-15) on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. ET. The Cubs lead the division and will have Jameson Taillon on the mound, while the Reds are third and are turning to Andrew Abbott. Chicago is the -168 favorite on the money line, while Cincinnati is the +139 underdog.

In another divisional rivalry matchup that starts at 9:45 p.m. ET, the San Francisco Giants (14-21) will host the San Diego Padres (20-14). Logan Webb will take the ball for the home team, while Walker Buehler gets the start for the Padres. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list San Francisco as the -131 favorite, while San Diego is the +109 underdog. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.