The latest DraftKings promo code offers users $150 in bonus bets after their first wager of $5 or more. On Wednesday, you can target any of the 16 games on the MLB schedule, including Red Sox vs. Guardians. You can also look ahead to the Week 3 NFL schedule, which includes Packers vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $150 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 3 NFL betting preview

The Green Bay Packers will host the Atlanta Falcons for Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. The last time these two franchises met was in 2023 and the Falcons came out on top in that matchup, winning 25-24 with Bijan Robinson rushing for 124 yards at home. This time around, Green Bay is favored by 5.5 at home and the over/under is 42.5 points.

On Monday Night Football, the Chicago Bears will host the Philadelphia Eagles to close out the week. Chicago rushed for 281 yards in a 24-15 win over the Eagles in Philadelphia last season, but they'll likely be without quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) and could also be without backup Tyson Bagent (concussion). The latest Week 3 NFL odds from DraftKings list the Eagles as 4.5-point favorites in Chicago and the over/under is 41.5. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

There is less than a week until the end of the 2026 MLB regular season and all eyes are on the AL Central, where the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians are battling for the division. Cleveland has a narrow edge in the race and will host the Boston Red Sox for a 6:45 p.m. ET first pitch, while Chicago is on the road against the Kansas City Royals for a 7:40 p.m. ET.

The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Boston as the -142 home favorite and Cleveland as the +117 underdog in Guardians vs. Red Sox. Meanwhile, Chicago is the -120 road favorite and Kansas City is the -101 underdog in Royals vs. White Sox. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.