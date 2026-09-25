The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $150 in bonus bets after they make their first $5 wager and there are several college football betting opportunities you could use to cash in on Friday. In the Big Ten, Indiana vs. Northwestern is scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff and that matchup will be followed by California vs. Clemson in the ACC at 10:30 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $150 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday college football betting preview

The Indiana Hoosiers are the defending national champions and they checked in at No. 5 in the AP Top 25 this week after outscoring their first three opponents 142-16. Now they'll begin Big Ten play against the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night at home in Bloomington.

Northwestern is off to a 2-0 start and blew out Colorado 41-7 last week despite only kicking off as a 3.5-point underdog. The latest Week 4 college football odds for Friday list Indiana as the 20.5-point favorite at home in this matchup and the over/under is currently 50.5 points.

In a late kickoff in the ACC, the Clemson Tigers will head across the country to take on the California Golden Bears. Both teams have won back-to-back games after suffering season-opening losses, with Clemson losing 51-10 against LSU and California losing 45-24 against UCLA. Clemson is favored by 2.5 on the road and the over/under is 51.5 points. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.